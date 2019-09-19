GST Council meet: Mining dependents call off proposed protest

People dependent on the mining industry in Goa have called off their protest proposed for Friday outside the venue of the GST Council meet, which will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, following an assurance from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Earlier, the mining dependents were planning to walk to the GST Council meeting venue on Friday to put forth their grievances before the Union minister.

However, after Sawant assured them that he would fix a meeting of their representatives with Sitharaman, the proposed protest was called off, Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) president Puti Gaonkar said on Thursday. Gaonkar said they would submit a memorandum to Sitharaman, who is part of the Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to look into the mining crisis in the coastal state.

Earlier, the police said elaborate security arrangements were made for the GST Council meet in Goa and that the mining dependents will be stopped if they try to protest outside the venue. The mining operations, a key source of revenue to the government, came to a standstill in March 2018 following a Supreme Court order which quashed 88 mining leases.

The BJP-led state government earlier requested the Centre to amend the existing mining laws so that the leases get extended. A GoM under the leadership of Union Home minister Amit Shah has been trying to work out a solution to revive the mining industry in Goa.

Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi last week said the group of ministers has prepared a detailed report, which would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting various ways on how to resume the iron ore extraction operations in the coastal state.

