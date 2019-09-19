Kanpur: Railway police arrest criminal carrying cash reward of Rs 25,000

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kanpur Central Railway Station on Wednesday night arrested a wanted robber of Sagar gang with his partner from Govindpuri Station.

Ram Mohan Rai, GRP Inspector, Kanpur said: "The two criminals were arrested during an encounter. The main accused Sagar has also been arrested. Several cases of robbery are registered under his name. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head."

Jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh, two motorcycles, Rs 10,000 in cash, a pistol, a kiosk, cartridges, a knife, 650 grams of intoxicating powder and three mobile phones were also recovered from their possession, police said. (ANI)

Also Read: Vidyasagar Rao take BJP membership afresh after stepping down as Maha Guv

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)