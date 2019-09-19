Man sexually abuses minor daughter for 3 months in T'gana,

A minor girl was sexually abused by her father for three months here, police said on Thursday. The accused Kumaraswamy, a lorry driver from Mahabubabad district was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl, studying in class nine.

The incident came to light after his elder daughter saw him abusing his sister in the wee hours and informed their mother, they said. A complaint was lodged with the police and Kumaraswamy was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A 27-year-old man was awarded death sentence for raping and killing a nine-month-old girl in the city in June this year. The baby girl was taken to a secluded place in the early hours of June 19 when she was asleep alongside her parents on the terrace of their house in Hanamkonda area and sexually assaulted and later killed. PTI COR ROH ROH.

