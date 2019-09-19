International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

TN engineer who invented engine running on distilled water

PTI Coimbato
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:09 IST
TN engineer who invented engine running on distilled water

A mechanical engineer fromnearby Tirupur district, who claimed to have invented anengine which ran on distilled water, on Thursday sought policeprotection, saying he received death threats over hisinventions

Soundararajan Kumarasamy, a resident of Vellakoil, hadreceived a letter on September 14, threatening him with direconsequences, if he continued his research on the engine,police said

Soundararajan petitioned the West Zone IG and also DeputyCommissioner of Coimbatore, seeking protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : engineer Coimbatore
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019