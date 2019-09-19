AP govt appoints 7 'special invitees' to TTD

A day after appointing 28members to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board ofTrustees, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday nominatedseven 'special invitees,' who are currently heading the LocalAdvisory Committees of the TTD in various cities

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh issuedan order to this effect, stating they would not have anyvoting right, though they would be given protocol privilege onpar with other members

Besides local (Tirupati) MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MPRakesh Sinha (Delhi), A J Sekhar (Chennai), Kupender Reddy(Bengaluru), Govinda Hari (Hyderabad), Dusmanth Kumar Das(Bhubhaneswar) and Amol Kale (Mumbai) have been nominated tothe TTD Board of Trustees as special invitees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)