Constable dismissed from service after woman alleges rape

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 22:37 IST
A woman lodged a complaint on Thursday alleging that a constable posted at the New Usmanpur police station here has raped her, following which he was arrested and dismissed from service, police said. A senior police official said that constable Vishram was arrested and dismissed from service.

The woman's statement was recorded after information was received on the matter around 12 pm on Thursday, they said. We received a call at around 12 pm from a woman who alleged that she was raped by a Delhi Police constable posted at the New Usmanpur police station, the police official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police added.

