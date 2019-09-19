SK Mohanty appointed as new general manager of SER

Indian Railway Traffic Service cadre officer Sanjay Kumar Mohanty has been appointed as the general manager of South Eastern Railway, an official said here on Thursday. Mohanty was earlier posted as principal executive director of Railway Board, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

The newly appointed SER general manager is an alumnus of Delhi School of Economics and belongs to the 1985 batch of IRTS. Mohanty has also worked in various senior posts in Indian Railways at Mumbai, Nagpur, Jhansi, Khurda and in Konkan Railway, Ghosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)