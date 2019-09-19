Centre's advisory committee meets J-K guv

The Centre's three-member advisory committee constituted to look into the distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor union territories, met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday and discussed with him various issues.

The committee, comprising chairman Sanjay Mitra and members Arun Goyal and Giriraj Prasad, met Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

They discussed with Malik various important issues regarding distribution of assets and liabilities between the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31, and apprised him about their views in this regard, he said.

