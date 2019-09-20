Delhi: Drunk husband stabs wife to death

Delhi Police apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Anand Parbat area here on Friday. The heinous act took place after a heated argument between the couple.

"A married couple used to live here. After some heated arguments, the husband stabbed his wife and she died. They have a 3-year-old girl. The Delhi Police SHO came and arrested him. He was drunk when the police arrested him," said a neighbour, Omdev Kohli. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Thane man absconding after killing wife held from UP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)