International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Thane man absconding after killing wife held from UP

PTI Thane
Updated: 08-09-2019 16:14 IST
Thane man absconding after killing wife held from UP

A man who allegedly killed his wife on September 2 in Maharashtra's Thane district was held from a village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. Vikram Bharti (25) had killed his wife Rekha (21) in their house in Umbarde in Kalyan and fled, an official said.

"He doubted her character and this caused frequent fights. We got a tip-off that he was in Gorakhpur in UP. A team of Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell reached there and arrested him at 5:45am today," said Inspector Vikas Ghodke of AEC. He will be handed over to Khadakpada police station which is investigating the murder of Rekha, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019