Himachal Pradesh: Postal official booked on charges of embezzlement

A postal official in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 19 lakh, police said on Friday. The case was registered against Postal Assistant at Mashobra Sub Post Office, Khem Raj, after authorities came to know about the alleged embezzlement during verification of his work.

A police complaint was filed by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Shimla Division, Bali Ram, against Khem Raj, a resident of Shakra village in Karsog tehsil of Mandi district. Following this, an FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered at Dhalli police station against him on Thursday. Police said investigations are underway.

