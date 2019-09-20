Water released from Amaravathi dam

Water from the Amaravathi dam was on Friday released for irrigation of over 50,000 acres of land in and around Tirupur district. The water would be released for 120 days to benefit 54,367 acre of land in Udumalpet and Tirupur areas, official sources said.

Tamil Nadu Ministers Udumalai Radhakrishnan and Vijayabhaskar and Deputy Speaker in the state assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman and government officials participated in a function held to release the now-precious commodity. PTI NVM NVG NVG.

