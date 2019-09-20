15-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Harmada area here after he gave her some food laced with intoxicants, police said on Friday.

SHO of Harmada police station Ramesh Saini said the girl's mother complained to the police about the incident on the basis of which a case was registered against the accused, Arjun Kumar.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the officer, said, adding medical examination of the girl has been conducted and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

