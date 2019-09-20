NCP MP Sule meets Maha CM, opposes tree-cutting for metro

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here and opposed the felling of trees at Aarey to build a metro rail car shed. Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, said she was not opposed to the metro project or development, but asked the chief minister to ensure environmental balance is maintained.

The metro car shed in Aarey, one of the major green lungs of the metropolis, is at the centre of an acrimonious environment versus development debate as it involves the felling of over 2,600 trees. "We are not opposed to the metro project. We are opposed to cutting of these many trees. We are not opposed to development. Our only request is you attain development but environmental balance has to be maintained," she said.

Fadnavis, she said, assured to look into the issue. "I came here as a Mumbaikar, a citizen. It is not a political issue, I came here just as a Mumbaikar to seek justice from the chief minister," she added..

