Gujarat: 70-year-old woman killed by leopard in Amreli

A 70-year-old woman was killed on Friday morning by a leopard in Khambha taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said. The corpse of Nanuben Parmar was found in Munjiyasar village early in the morning after an hour long search, said Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada.

"A leopard attacked Parmar when she was standing near her house early morning. The animal dragged her into the fields. After scanning the entire area, Gir-East division forest staff found her body lying in a field 700 metres away from her house" said Vasavada. The officer added that cages have been placed near the village to capture the leopard.

Attacks on villagers living near Gir forest are taking place at regular intervals in Gir-West and Gir-East divisions. In the last two months, two women have been killed and five persons have been injured in seven leopard attacks, officials said..

