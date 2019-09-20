Dalai Lama to inaugurate 'Lama Park' at Karshni Ashram Raman Reti in Mathura Sunday

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will inaugurate newly built 'Lama Park' at Karshni Ashram Raman Reti here during his two-day stay at the facility beginning September 22. He will pay obeisance to Yamuna by performing 'aarati' (a Hindu ritual) Sunday evening, officer bearer of the Ashram, Govinda Nand Mahraj, said on Friday.

"The spiritual leader will interact with noted saint and head of Karshni Ashram Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Karshni Gurusharnanad Maharaj on Sep 23 " Mahraj said. The Dalai Lama will meet other saints too, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)