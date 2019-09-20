International Development News
Air Asia announces temporary suspension of flight operations

PTI Bhubaneswar
Updated: 20-09-2019 21:20 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@AirAsiaIndia)

Low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Asia has decided to temporarily suspend its flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok, officials said. "We have received a letter from the airline regarding the temporary suspension of flights," a senior official at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) told reporters here.

The official, however, did not mention any date from when the airline would suspend its flights. Air Asia started operating flights between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok flight from December 6, 2018.

The LCC currently operates three flights a week between the two cities. The airline did not cite any reason for suspending the flights, officials said.

COUNTRY : India
