20-year-old woman hangs self in Tilak Nagar, mother alleges harassment by male friend

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 21:09 IST
A 20-year-old college student allegedly killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Friday, with her mother accusing a male friend of harassing her. According to the police, the woman killed herself on Thursday evening but no suicide has been found.

The body was first seen by her mother who informed the police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, a senior police official said.

The woman's mother has alleged that her daughter was being harassed by her male friend. The two knew each other for the last one-and-half years, the official said. However, no such complaint of harassment was given by the woman to the police earlier, the official added.

A case has been registered against her male friend under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being probed, the police said.

COUNTRY : India
