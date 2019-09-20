Urban areas of UP, HP become open defecation-free

The urban areas of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have become open defecation-free (ODF), the Union Housing and Urban Affaris Ministry said on Friday. According to Union Housing and Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have become 26th and 27th states respectively in the country, which have been declared ODF.

"I am delighted that Himachal Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh have become country's 26th & 27th states to be declared ODF. "Clearly shows how people of India have wholeheartedly responded to PM Modi's call for a Swachh & ODF Bharat. Heartiest congratulations to citizens of the two states (sic)," Puri tweeted.

A senior official said urban local bodies of these two states have been declared ODF under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), a flagship programme of the Modi government. He said a detailed survey to declare any state or city ODF is conducted by an independent agency. PTI BUN KJ

