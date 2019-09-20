Kerala HC quashes UAPA charges against Maoist leader Roopesh

Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the charges under Unlawful Activities Prohibition Act (UAPA) against Maoist leader Roopesh, who is in jail for allegedly working for banned organisations. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, hearing the case, observed that there was a delay on the part of the state government in granting sanction for the prosecution as per the rules.

Rupesh's lawyer had earlier argued that the defendant had been in custody since 2016 and has not received a time limit for prosecution approval, following which Justice Vijayaraghavan sought a response from the Home Secretary and the state Deputy General of Police. Roopesh was arrested in 2016 in connection with the distribution of pamphlets of a banned organisation in Kozhikode district. Rupesh is currently lodged in Viyoor Central Jail.

Three cases under UAPA Sections were registered against him - two at Valayam and one at Kuttiyadi police station. Earlier, a district sessions court had rejected his petition seeking acquittal in the matter.

A case was also registered against him under the Sections in 2013 in Karnataka's Bagamandala. However, those charges were also quashed by Kodak Madikeri Principal Sessions Court. (ANI)

