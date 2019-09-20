J-K: IGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Navratra and Dussehra festival

Ahead of the Navratra and Dussehra festival, Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mukesh Singh on Friday chaired a meeting with officers of Army, Police, Intelligence agencies and civil administration to discuss the security arrangements in Jammu. "Singh chaired a meeting of officers of Army, CAPF, Police, Intelligence agencies and Civil Administration to discuss the security arrangements being made on the eve of forthcoming Navratra and Dussehra festivals to review the security grid of Jammu Zone in Police Control Room here this evening," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

During the meeting, IGP Jammu Zone, took stock of the security measures planned for the forthcoming religious festivals from SSP Jammu and officers of other wings. IGP Jammu advised them to maintain utmost alertness and work with close coordination and synergy to foil the nefarious design of Anti National and Anti-social Elements in the district, keeping in view the forthcoming religious festival.

Singh stressed upon proper co-ordination to be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic and Security wing in their respective areas for smooth and incident-free conduct of festival throughout the Jammu province. He also advised the officers to conduct Night Patrolling on National Highway and a close liaison be maintained with all forces deployed in their respective area. (ANI)

