Four injured in house collapse in MP

Four members of a family were severely injured after their house located near a drain in Lal Gali area here in Madhya Pradesh collapsed in the early hours on Saturday, police said. A Pardeshipura police station official said the injured included 40-year-old Naushad Patel, his 36-year-old wife, and their two teenaged daughters.

"They were rescued from under the debris and rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. There condition is stable," he added. Heavy rains in the state in recent days seemed to have weakened the foundation of the house, he said..

