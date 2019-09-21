Boy killed, parents hurt in MP house collapse

A nine-year-old boy died and his parents were injured when their house collapsed in Patwar village, about 90 kms from here, in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late on Friday night, following torrential rains in the region.

The injured were rescued and rushed to government hospital in Manawar, a police official said. Manawar government hospital medical officer Dr Sunil Desai said that nine-year-old Nitin succumbed to his injuries, while his father Asharam (40) and mother Reshma Bai (35) are undergoing treatment..

