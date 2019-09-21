Apple production soars due to high-density plants in Kashmir

The production of apples is in full swing in Kashmir valley with the help of High-Density Plants (HDP). These plants, which are used at a larger scale, not only produce good quality of apples but also provide with a better quantity. A farmer, Abdul Rasheed, on Saturday, told ANI, "After using the high-density plants, I'm making double profits. It does not even require much labour charges and is not time-consuming. A single person can handle this. Comparatively to the old method, this method is really helping all the people here as it produces apples in good quality and quantity. This method is far better than the traditional method."

Speaking to ANI, Head of Department (HOD) of Fruit Sciences from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Dr Khalid Mushtaq said, "The horticulture sector is the backbone of our state. It is our responsibility to inform the farmers of the new technology to increase the production, profit and quality." "The traditional method was not very convenient. The Indian farmers have to meet the quality of the fruits coming from China, Holland and New Zealand. So, they have to fight the challenge," he added.

A few years back SKUAST introduced these HDP which is now showing positive results. The main purpose of this developmental step was to promote the horticulture sector and increase apple production five times high than what the local trees produced. (ANI)

