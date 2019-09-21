President accepts resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani

The resignation of Chief Justice of Madras High Court, VK Tahilramani, has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which Justice Vineet Kothari was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Tahilramani had tendered her resignation on September 6.

It is imperative to mention that a Supreme Court Collegium on August 28 had passed a resolution recommending the transfer of Justice Tahilramani, to Meghalaya High Court, following which she requested that it be re-considered. After the Collegium rejected her request, she put in her papers. After which the Madras High Court Advocates Association has unanimously appealed to the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani. The association also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Central government not to accept Collegium's recommendations and her resignation. (ANI)

