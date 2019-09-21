Gold worth Rs 11 lakh seized at city airport

Gold worth Rs 11 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived here from Malaysia on Friday, Customs officials said. The 51-year-old passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was stopped and asked whether he was carrying any precious metal, a press release said.

As the passenger was evasive in his replies, his baggage was searched and the gold was found in it, the release said. He was detained for interrogation, it said.

The gold weighing 290 gm was valued at Rs 11 lakh and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962, it added..

