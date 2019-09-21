Constable arrested by STF for having links with drug peddler

A constable of Odisha Police was on Saturday arrested by the STF in Balasore district on the charge of having links with a drug peddler. The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch took constable Ranjan Kumar Sahu into custody for his alleged link with a notorious drug peddler, a police officer said.

Two days ago, Sahu was suspended from the government service by the Balasore Superintendent of Police for his allegedly link with a drug peddler. The STF is investigating illicit drugs transaction in Balasore district.

Meanwhile, another constable, who is also an accused in this connection, is absconding. The duo allegedly passed off information to the drug peddler S K Raja before the raids at his places. The STF had arrested Raja earlier on September 15.

Raja allegedly had direct contact with drug mafia in Bangladesh, police said. Several criminal cases, including extortion and firing are pending against Raja at different police stations across the state, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)