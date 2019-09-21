UP farmers end protest

The farmers squatting on the UP-Delhi border after their march to the national capital was stopped withdrew their protest on Saturday evening after authorities assured that five of their 15 demands will be met, the spokesperson of the organisation leading the agitation said. A delegation of the farmers met Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry Vivek Agarwal, who assured them five of their demands will be met, Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan spokesperson Lalit Rana said.

Rana said the farmers have decided to withdraw the agitation after the assurance. The farmers started their march from Saharanpur on September 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)