Maha BJP MLA, others booked for building hotel on mangroves

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday registered a case against Mira-Bhayander BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and civic officials for allegedly building a hotel after clearing mangroves. The case was lodged in Mira Road police station following directives by the Bombay High Court, an official said.

Apart from Mehta, among those booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the Environment (Protection) Act and the and Maharashtra Regional Town Development Act 1966 are Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation commissioner, senior civic staff and directors, and partners of the hotel, he said. The civic officials are accused of giving permissions against laid down guidelines for the construction of 'Seven Eleven' hotel, he added.

A local journalist had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging that the hotel was built after clearing mangroves illegally. The HC, in an order on September 19, directed police to register an FIR and start an investigation...

