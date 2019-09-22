Widow beaten to death by landlord, his son on suspicion of theft in south Delhi

A 44-year-old widow in South Delhi's Mehrauli was beaten to death allegedly by a landlord and his son who suspected her of being a thief, police said on Sunday. Both the accused have been arrested, they said.

The woman, identified as Manju Goyal, is survived by her two children who were in Haryana at the time of the incident, police said. Goyal's brother, Mahesh Jindal, informed police on Saturday that she was beaten up by three-four persons. When a police team reached the spot, he said that his sister was staying at the house of one Satish Pahwa as tenant. On Saturday morning, Jindal's wife received a call from Pahwa who accused Goyal of theft, they said.

Jindal rushed to Pahwa's residence and found that his sister was beaten up by Pahwa, his son Pankaj and others on the allegation of theft, police said. Jindal took his sister to his house after she complained of chest pain. As her condition deteriorated, he called doctors at his home, where Goyal succumbed to injuries in the evening, police said.

"Her body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. Satish Pahwa (54) and his son Pankaj (29) have been arrested," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

