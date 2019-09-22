Coast Guard conducts coastal clean-up

Coast Guard District (Karnataka) under the aegis of the South Asian Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) conducted a coastal clean-up program on the beaches in the coastal region in Karnataka. The programme, as part of International Coastal Clean-up (ICC 2019), was held on Saturday at the beaches in Panambur, Tannirbhavi, Suratkal, Sasihithlu, Malpe, Tagore beach, Baithkol and Kodibagh at Karwar, all along the coast.

ICC was started by the Ocean Conservancy in 1986 to engage volunteers in collecting marine debris. The Coast Guards efforts of coastal clean-up drive was supported, among others, by Indigo Airlines Mangaluru, NMPT, CISF, MRPL, KIOCL, students and volunteers of the Coast Guard wives welfare association, a release here said.

All the prominent educational institutions in the region also took part in the drive. Coast Guard Karnataka commander DIG S S Dasila, who was present at Panambur beach, said people need to serve as a voice for the ocean and work towards a trash-free ocean. "Let's all be part of smart ocean planning to avoid risk, conflict, and crises in the preservations of our vulnerable oceans," he said.

