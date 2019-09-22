New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL6 JK-SITUATION Vendors set up stalls at weekly flea market in Srinagar Srinagar: A large number of vendors set up stalls at the weekly flea market here on Sunday while main markets and other business establishments remained shut for the 49th consecutive day in Kashmir over the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

DES1 UP-BABBAR-INTERVIEW Priyanka Gandhi's point of view resonating with public: Raj Babbar Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Sunday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's point of view on various issues is now "resonating" with the public and that if BJP leaders are "afraid" of anyone, it is the Congress general secretary. DES11 UP-HAMIRPUR-BYPOLLS Assembly bypoll: Four-cornered contest in Hamirpur Lucknow: The September 23 bypoll to the Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh will witness a four-cornered contest, with the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress fielding their candidates.

DEL7 RJ-RALLY-FIR Gaurav Gill, another driver booked in connection with accident that claimed three lives Barmer: Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and another driver were booked on Sunday in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race here in which a couple and their young son were killed, police said. NRG5 RJ-DALIT-DEATH Dalit man beaten to death for 'stealing water pump' in Rajasthan's Jhalawar Kota (Raj): A 40-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a water pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

DES3 RJ-IAS-TRANSFERS 70 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred 70 IAS officers, including 10 district collectors, according to an official order..

