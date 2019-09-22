Gujarat: IMD issues alert for fishermen

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours.

A depression over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast has moved west-northwest-wards. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said the IMD in a statement.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into east-central and adjoining north-east the Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hyundai Glovis car carrier listing off coast of U.S. state of Georgia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)