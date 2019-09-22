International Development News
MP: Woman who carries the 'kuli' badge with pride

Meet Lakshmi, a 30-year-old woman working as a porter (kuli) at Bhopal's railway station.

ANI Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Updated: 22-09-2019 20:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meet Lakshmi, a 30-year-old woman working as a porter (kuli) at Bhopal's railway station. Making her way amidst the hustle of the commuters, Lakshmi awaits another train to stop at the platform.

Passengers thronging the platform get astonished to notice a lady porter coming forward to help them with luggage. While many among them appreciate her efforts, some of them refuse to take the help offered by the lady.

Earlier, she was engaged in handling the household chores, but following the untimely demise of her husband, she took over the responsibility of bringing up her children on her own. Putting forward a befitting example of an empowered woman, Lakshmi continues to work as a 'kuli' carrying badge number 13 which belonged to her husband while he was alive. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
