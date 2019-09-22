Pondy SI remanded to custody in custodial death case

A Sub Inspector of Police here was remanded on Sunday to 15 days judicial custody in a case relating to the custodial death of a theft accused in November last year. Jayagurunathan, a Sub Inspector of Police of Bahoor circle was suspended in the wake of the custodial death of Jayamoorthy(21), who was arrested in connection with a theft case, police sources said.

The accused was allegedly beaten up in the police custody and in the Central Prison in neighboring Kalapet where he was lodged following his remand by the local court in 2018. Jayamoorthy was admitted to the government general hospital, but he died.

His relatives demanded that the case be referred to CB CID for investigation as they suspected foul play in his death. A case was registered against the Superintendent of Police of Central Prison V Baskaran, the Sub Inspector of Bahoor police station, Assistant Sub Inspector and a doctor attached to the Central prison.

All four moved the Madras High court for anticipatory bail, but their plea was rejected. Baskaran had surrendered before a local court on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody.

The SI surrendered before the police in neighboring Gorimedu who produced him before a Magistrate on Sunday and was since remanded to 15 days judicial custody. The ASI and the doctor of the Central Prison were still absconding, police said.

