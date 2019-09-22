Only one-way traffic to be allowed on busy Dharamshala roads for 1 month

To decongest the city, only one-way traffic movement will be allowed on some routes at this tourist hill station for the next one month, officials said on Sunday. The district administration has ordered a one-way traffic system in Dharamshala for vehicles moving between Dharamshala and Mecleodganj, and Dharamshala and Khaniyara from 8 am to 8 pm every day, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

However, tere will be no restrictions on emergency vehicles, two wheelers and ambulances. "Being a busy tourist hill station, the average footfall of vehicles has increased many folds over the years which are not commensurate with the increase in the capacity of existing and new roads," he said.

He said the town is witnessing frequent and long traffic jams which are causing inconvenience to local people as well as tourists. Vehicles going from Dharamshala towards Mcleodganj shall move either via Kotwali Bazar-Khada Danda or via Dharamshala Cantt to Mcleodganj.

