Three minor girls drown in pond

Three girls, aged between eight and 12 years, drowned in a pond here while taking bath on Sunday evening, officials said. District Magistrate A N Upadhyay said the girls drowned in the pond near Sonari village Pokhrahawa Tola in Chowk police station area.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the village and with the help of villagers fished out the bodies, the DM said. The deceased have been identified as Kavita, 12, Saneha, 8, and Bindu, 8, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

