Minor girl sexually assaulted for over 2 yrs in Kerala, two

Updated: 22-09-2019 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of around 30 people for over two years in the district, police said on Sunday. Two people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for raping the 12-year-old victim, they said.

The police were alerted by the child helpline in the district. We registered a case yesterday and arrested the duo today, the investigating officer told PTI without divulging further details.

Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police is also probing the role of the father.

The girl has given her statement to the magistrate and has been shifted to a home, police said.

