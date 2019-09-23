Four drug traffickers arrested in Greater Noida

Four suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after nearly two kilograms of cannabis was recovered from their possession, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Surajpur police station arrested the accused from the area near the Ace Platinum society at around 12.45 am.

"Those arrested have been identified as Anil, Sameer, Yash and Rahul. They are all all locals. One kilogram and 800 gram of cannabis was recovered from their possession," a police official said. An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at Surajpur police station, the official said, adding they were being produced in a local court.

