Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

Alleging harassment by two of her colleagues, a policewoman committed suicide here, a senior officer said on Monday. Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.

A native of 2018 batch and hailing from Jaunpur, the woman left behind a suicide note charging two of her colleagues, including a female, of physical and mental harassment, the ASP said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, he added.

