S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

Senior bureaucrat S C Gupta hasbeen appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, anofficial notification said

The 1986-batch IAS officer will take charge as thechief secretary on October 1 upon the superannuation ofpresent Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava on September 30, thenotification issued by Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek said

Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge asthe home secretary, it said.

