S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

PTI Gangtok
Updated: 23-09-2019 13:24 IST
Senior bureaucrat S C Gupta hasbeen appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, anofficial notification said

The 1986-batch IAS officer will take charge as thechief secretary on October 1 upon the superannuation ofpresent Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava on September 30, thenotification issued by Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek said

Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge asthe home secretary, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
