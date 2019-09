Bodies of a woman and four of her daughters were found floating in a well in Buldana's Malegaon here on Monday, police said. The police have reached the spot and an investigation underway.

According to locals the deceased had left home for their fields but did not return. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

