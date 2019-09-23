International Development News
I'm with Cong, refused party post over personal reasons: Darda

PTI Aurangabad
Updated: 23-09-2019 15:04 IST
Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Rajendra Darda on Monday said he is still with the party and claimed he refused to take a post offered recently due to "personal reasons". Darda added he had not resigned from the Congress.

"I was appointed as chairperson of the media and communication committee of the Congress three months ago. But I told them I would not be able to take up the post due to personal reasons. I had told the party leadership in July itself," he told PTI. "I have not resigned from the Congress," he informed.

Darda is a former MLA from Aurangabad and in the past has been state cabinet minister. He is also a top functionary of the Lokmat media group..

COUNTRY : India
