Former Maoist leader killed

A former Maoist leader has been killed in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Monday. Middle-aged Sarekha Yadav, a former self-styled commander of CPI(Maoist), was killed with a sharp weapon at Harahi village under Bhadwar police station limits on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

A family feud could be the reason behind the murder, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra said, adding that the deceased had been imprisoned for his association with the banned outfit. Police have started an investigation after lodging an FIR, the SSP said.

The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem, he added. PTI CORR AR ACD ACD.

