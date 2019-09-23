A few hundred NRC-excluded people pushed back from Mizoram

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday said a few hundred people who had been excluded from the NRC list in Assam were detected and pushed back to Assam from the inter-state border since August 31 when the document was released. Strict security arrangements were made in areas bordering Assam in the wake of the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and no serious problems have arisen for Mizoram, the minister told a programme of the ruling Mizo National Front.

"Mobile patrolling was being conducted in several roads where people not included in the NRC could have sneaked in and the police found a few hundred of such people. They were pushed back," Lalchamliana said. The final NRC list in Assam was released on August 31 excluding names of over 19 lakh applicants.

He said the state government is planning to computerise the inner line permit (ILP) system so that the document could be verified at all the police check posts. ILP is an official document issued by the Centre that is required by non-Mizos to travel in Mizoram..

