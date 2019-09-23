Army's northern commander briefs Governor about security situation in J-K

The Army's northern commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about the prevailing security situation and anti-terrorist operations in the state, a spokesman of the Raj Bhavan said.

Lieutenant General Singh met Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the overall security situation in forward areas and hinterland and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army, the spokesman said.

He said the Governor called for continuing the current civil-police-army collaboration and synergy in combating terrorist activities.

