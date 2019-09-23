Saharanpur: Two killed in crane accident

Two people died when a truck was being pulled out of mud here, police said on Monday. SP (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said the incident took place in the area falling under the Qutubsher police station on Sunday night.

He said water had accumulated in the area due to showers, resulting in the sinking of the soil. As the leather-laden truck was stuck into the earth, a crane was called to pull it out. The lifting chain of the crane broke when the truck was being pulled out of mud.

Truck owner Abdul Rehman and driver Afaan died after being trapped in it. While the truck owner died on the spot, the driver succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

