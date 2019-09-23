BSF-BGB meet in Shillong from Tuesday

A three-day meeting between the BSF and its Bangladesh counterpart BGB will be held here on Tuesday with an aim to improve border management and coordination between the two countries, officials said. A 12-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by IG-rank officer Md Zakir Hussain, will hold talks over issues concerning the two countries with a team of BSF officials, headed by Meghalaya frontier Inspector-General Kuldeep Saini, they said.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said the conference also aims at resolving differences, if any, between the two forces. He, however, insisted that there are "no major problems" along the India-Bangladesh border.

"Among other issues, the two sides will talk about cross-border crimes and border fencing," he added..

