Two held for making fake Aadhaar cards in UP's Meerut

Police claimed to have busted a gang making fake Aadhaar cards with the arrest of two people here. The duo was arrested from Rijhani village under the Partapur police station, they said on Monday.

SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said they had received a secret information regarding this after which raids were carried out to nab them. He said the accused, Praveen and Pankaj, were nabbed during a raid at Rijhani village on Saturday.

On questioning, they confessed that their group had so far forged around 500 Aadhaar cards, the SP said. They charged Rs 300 for each fake card.

One of the accused, Pankaj, earlier ran an Aadhaar centre, police said. Police have recovered a large number of Aadhaar cards from the accused.

