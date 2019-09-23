Ghaziabad authority official files plaint against residents' welfare association

A junior engineer of the Ghaziabad Development Authority has lodged an FIR against office-bearers of a residents' welfare association (RWA) for allegedly hindering him from doing his duty. In his complaint to the Kavi Nagar police, Gyan Praksh Diwedi said on September 20, he along with the enforcement team of the authority, had gone to Gaur Homes in Govind Puram to demolish a gate, which was installed illegally after breaking the boundary wall of the society.

On Friday, the installation work was stopped by the GDA team but the residents' welfare association erected the gate on the same night. On Saturday, following a complaint, the enforcement team again went there and started the demolition.

In the mean time, association president Mukesh Pal Singh, along with eight office-bearers and some residents, allegedly scuffled with the official and held him hostage in the maintenance office. On the other hand, residents of the society lodged a protest against the act of the association and handed over memorandums to the district magistrate and the vice-chairperson of the GDA, seeking action against the functionaries of the association.

They alleged that the association had indulged in financial irregularities.

